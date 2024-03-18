Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,610,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the February 14th total of 90,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 30.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after buying an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $717.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

