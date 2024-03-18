Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.9% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $110.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

