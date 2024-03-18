Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Shares of MESO stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $246.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
