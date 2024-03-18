Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mesoblast

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $246.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.