MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,332.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 261,717 shares of company stock worth $15,100,940 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of MLTX opened at $47.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

