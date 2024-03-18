MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in MP Materials by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.44. MP Materials has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $28.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

