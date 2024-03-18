MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 22,694 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $21,786.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,586,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $553,998.64.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $30,209.62.

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $18,357.84.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 31,658 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $25,959.56.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 118,249 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $99,329.16.

On Friday, February 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 83,888 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $67,949.28.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIFW opened at $0.77 on Monday. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFW. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSP Recovery by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,651 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSP Recovery during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MSP Recovery by 36.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,690,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

