MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 22,694 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $21,786.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,586,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.
- On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $34,746.16.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $136,188.36.
- On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.
- On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $553,998.64.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $30,209.62.
- On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $18,357.84.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 31,658 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $25,959.56.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 118,249 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $99,329.16.
- On Friday, February 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 83,888 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $67,949.28.
MSP Recovery Price Performance
NASDAQ:LIFW opened at $0.77 on Monday. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery
About MSP Recovery
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
