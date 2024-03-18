National Bank Financial Weighs in on Empire’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Empire in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

Empire Dividend Announcement

Empire ( TSE:EMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.81 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.