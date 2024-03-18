NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,738 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $102.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,416. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

