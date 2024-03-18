Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northside Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $878.36 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $238.94 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.71. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.