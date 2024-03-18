Northside Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $878.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.94 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $706.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.