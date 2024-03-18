Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Nucor were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $188.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

