Nuvalent (NUVL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/6/2024 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Nuvalent is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Nuvalent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Nuvalent is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Nuvalent had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

2/12/2024 – Nuvalent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $80.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $89.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,724,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,145,711.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

