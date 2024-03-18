NXP Semiconductors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $14.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $237.54 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $264.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $516,328,000 after buying an additional 532,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

