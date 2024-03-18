Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.50

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.78), with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.81).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.94. The company has a market capitalization of £939.40 million, a P/E ratio of -331.58 and a beta of -0.09.

Octopus Titan VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,105.26%.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

