Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCUL. StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

OCUL opened at $9.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $751.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.32. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

