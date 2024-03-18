Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.00). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating and a $31.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OTLK. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Chardan Capital upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

