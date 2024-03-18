Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

AAPL stock opened at $172.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.64 and a 1-year high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

