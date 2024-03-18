Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $1,579,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $535.42 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $300.86 and a 12-month high of $544.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

