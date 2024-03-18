PDD (PDD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect PDD to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $123.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PDD by 3,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PDD by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,771,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.31.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

