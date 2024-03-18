Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.
Perenti Price Performance
Perenti stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. Perenti has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61.
About Perenti
