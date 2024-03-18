PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PG&E in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PCG. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

PCG stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in PG&E by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

