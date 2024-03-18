Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Pharming Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pharming Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.

Pharming Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.