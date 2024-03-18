Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.