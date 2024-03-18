Plug Power Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

