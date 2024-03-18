ProQR Therapeutics to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $208.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

