ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Down 0.4 %

CSM stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $466.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

