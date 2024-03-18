Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 464.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,506,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,883,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $101.96 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

