Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.52 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,446 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HP were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HP by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,723 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

