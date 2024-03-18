Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 98,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 66,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $153.78.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.58.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

