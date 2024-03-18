Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $258.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,877,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $97,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

