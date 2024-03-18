Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Pool Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:POOL)

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2024 earnings at $13.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $399.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.47. Pool has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

