Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for TopBuild Corp. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.57. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $20.82 per share.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $409.80 on Monday. TopBuild has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $421.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.44 and a 200-day moving average of $322.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

