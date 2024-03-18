Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hyatt Hotels Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:H)

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Hyatt Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $153.60 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,443,525 shares of company stock worth $223,090,255. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

