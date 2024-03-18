Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.78 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

