Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Village Farms International, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Village Farms International Price Performance
NASDAQ VFF opened at $0.74 on Monday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Village Farms International
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.