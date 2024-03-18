Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Village Farms International, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:VFF)

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Village Farms International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $0.74 on Monday. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 151,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,408 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 19.5% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,048,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 170,957 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 693.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 12.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

