Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Raised by Analyst

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.45). The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

