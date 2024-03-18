Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Decreased by William Blair

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.88. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the second quarter worth $29,000. 22.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

