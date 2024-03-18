Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Allbirds, Inc. Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Allbirds Stock Down 4.4 %

BIRD opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.88. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 64.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,839 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allbirds during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Allbirds by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Allbirds by 134.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.