Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.91). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.01) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $72.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,886 shares of company stock worth $7,528,917. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

