Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised by Analyst

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

