Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entergy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

ETR opened at $101.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

