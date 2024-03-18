Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:FCN)

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN stock opened at $205.62 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $167.39 and a one year high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $200.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total transaction of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after buying an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,151,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,396,000 after purchasing an additional 242,148 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.