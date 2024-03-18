Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Raised by Analyst

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LBPH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

LBPH opened at $19.32 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $460.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62.

In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

