Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

NYSE MRO opened at $26.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

