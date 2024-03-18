Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

