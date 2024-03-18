Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of MIRM opened at $26.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,899 shares of company stock valued at $248,102. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.