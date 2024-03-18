Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Analog Devices, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ADI)

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $195.20 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.