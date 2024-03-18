Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Raised by Raymond James (CVE:ITR)

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.86 and a 12-month high of C$2.10.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

