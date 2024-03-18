Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paramount Global in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Paramount Global Price Performance
NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.21 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $84,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $41,497,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5,716.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,738,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
