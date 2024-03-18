Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:PNR)

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

PNR opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.81. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $82.57.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $173,280,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

